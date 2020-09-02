Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rebecca Campbell
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Animals
,
Nature
Share
Info
Published
on
September 2, 2020
Canon, EOS 600D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Barbary macaque mother with 2 babies
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
Monkey Images
motherhood
children
Baby Images & Photos
Baby Images & Photos
Hug Images
child
wild animals
macaque
barbary macaque
primate
primates
Family Images & Photos
mother
Monkey Images
barbary macaques
mum
Cute Images & Pictures
wholesome
Public domain images
Related collections
SoulCollage
528 photos
· Curated by Daniel Williams
soulcollage
outdoor
human
Mammals
636 photos
· Curated by Hollis Howe
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
animals
23 photos
· Curated by lou lou
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife