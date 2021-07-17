Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Moritz Knöringer
@mokngr
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 17, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
minimal rural background
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Landscape Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
minimal
Sunset Images & Pictures
Sunset Backgrounds
warm background
rural
warm
utility pole
cable
power lines
electric transmission tower
Free images
Related collections
The Night Sky
805 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
night
Star Images
outdoor
Monday Mantra
30 photos
· Curated by Rachel Drudi
HQ Background Images
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Together
47 photos
· Curated by Aaron Burden
together
People Images & Pictures
Love Images