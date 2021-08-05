Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Stockholm, Sweden
Related tags
town
building
urban
street
road
HD City Wallpapers
alley
alleyway
path
walkway
human
People Images & Pictures
neighborhood
housing
condo
pavement
sidewalk
furniture
chair
Free pictures
Related collections
In the mountains
54 photos
· Curated by Harry Singh
Mountain Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
A Glorious Church
29 photos
· Curated by Aaron Burden
church
building
architecture
up above
174 photos
· Curated by rebelsinceday1
above
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers