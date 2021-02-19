Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mauro Lima
@limamauro23
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Street Photography
Share
Info
Published
on
February 19, 2021
ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
street photography
Women Images & Pictures
old
pandemia
street
crossing
brazil
petropolis
Women Images & Pictures
HD Blue Wallpapers
walkway
path
shoe
footwear
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
pants
pavement
Backgrounds
Related collections
Spring + Easter
130 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
Easter Images
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
Into the Wild
145 photos
· Curated by Dominique Tempone
wild
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
People
526 photos
· Curated by Isaac Holmgren
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures