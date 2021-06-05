Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Junjie Tam
@jenkin_t
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
hydrangea
blossom
Flower Images
geranium
vegetation
bush
dahlia
pottery
jar
vase
potted plant
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Family
18 photos
· Curated by Marlene Arteaga
Family Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
hand
Solar Eclipse 2017
50 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
2017
solar
Eclipse Images & Pictures
Collection #142: Pixieset
8 photos
· Curated by Pixieset
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
road