Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Amit Daruka
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Published
on
October 3, 2021
Canon, EOS 70D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
mumbai
maharashtra
india
leather jacket
photo shoot
model photoshoot
Texture Backgrounds
background wall
blue leather jacket
quilted jacket
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
shorts
man
blazer
coat
jacket
footwear
Free pictures
Related collections
Cabin life
18 photos
· Curated by Gemma Evans
cabin
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #143: Cabin Porn
4 photos
· Curated by Cabin Porn
cabin
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
The Unsplash Book
104 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor