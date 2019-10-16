Go to Daniel Tafjord's profile
@danieltafjord
Download free
grayscale photography of building close-up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7RM2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

building
factory
HD Grey Wallpapers
furniture
bench
brewery
Public domain images

Related collections

Steel Mill - Factories
31 photos · Curated by Tom Wilson
steel
factory
building
PKNM CC Vegas
27 photos · Curated by Jessica Perez
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
outdoor
ZipioT
366 photos · Curated by dafi ben ami
zipiot
building
factory
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking