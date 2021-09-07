Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alda González-Cuevas
@marianaglezc
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 7, 2021
Canon, EOS Rebel T6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Windows Wallpapers
HD Sky Wallpapers
sun and leaves
sunny leaves
sun and plant
peperomia
leaves
house plant
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
interior design
indoors
Flower Images
blossom
potted plant
vase
jar
pottery
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #14: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
sea
Brown Backgrounds
Unexpected
185 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
unexpected
Animals Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Chiseled
91 photos
· Curated by Max Bender
chiseled
man
human