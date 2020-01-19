Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Pedro de Sousa
@pedroedsousa
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Published on
January 19, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A couple of scooters Vespas in the street.
Related tags
rome
metropolitan city of rome
Italy Pictures & Images
transportation
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle
automobile
People Images & Pictures
human
Motorcycle Pictures & Images
vespa
motor scooter
machine
wheel
moped
scooter
helmet
apparel
clothing
road
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Sienna and Cyan
85 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
Collection #186: Unsplash
10 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Looking up
43 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
looking up
building
HD Windows Wallpapers