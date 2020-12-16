Go to Wolfgang Hasselmann's profile
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
brown butterfly perched on brown flower in close up photography during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Nature
Published on SONY, SLT-A55V
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

pattern texture Natur
1,216 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
natur
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Butterfly
203 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
Butterfly Images
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
Free close up, macro pictures
2,022 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking