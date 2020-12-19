Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonathan Sanchez
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 19, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
clothing
sleeve
apparel
long sleeve
necklace
jewelry
accessory
accessories
People Images & Pictures
human
blouse
HD Green Wallpapers
female
Women Images & Pictures
sweater
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Platinum
115 photos
· Curated by Deborah Joyce
platinum
human
Girls Photos & Images
Eye-Factor
11,026 photos
· Curated by Chris Barbalis
eye-factor
human
fashion
People
138 photos
· Curated by Danna Guzmán
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing