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Ricardo Gomez Angel
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swimming pool
Building reflection
A map marker
Oerlikon, Zürich, Switzerland
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 19, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
office
building
blue
architecture
autumn
pattern
grey
window
reflection
perspective
facade
pov
city
switzerland
urban
office building
housing
town
downtown
high rise
PNG images
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