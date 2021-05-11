Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white book page on brown wooden table
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M1MarkII
Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 1 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Related collections

Into the Wild
145 photos · Curated by Dominique Tempone
wild
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
lines
54 photos · Curated by Cecilia De Lucia
line
architecture
HQ Background Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking