Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bali, Indonesia
Related tags
vegetation
colorful
Nature Images
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Leaf Backgrounds
amaryllidaceae
Backgrounds
Related collections
Photos for Lifestyle Bloggers
251 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
photo
lifestyle
plant
Wanderer
119 photos
· Curated by Helga Hubermann
wanderer
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
So many Ways...
67 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
bridge
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor