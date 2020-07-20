Go to Raychel Sanner's profile
@raychelsnr
Download free
green grass field under gray clouds
green grass field under gray clouds
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A monsoon thunderstorm near Santa Fe, NM.

Related collections

Daylight Story
22 photos · Curated by Louisa Lawson
storm
Thunderstorm Pictures
weather
Stormy sky
33 photos · Curated by Melissa Gallo
stormy sky
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking