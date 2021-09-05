Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Windo Nugroho
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jakarta Barat, West Jakarta City, Jakarta, Indonesia
Published
on
September 6, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T10
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
jakarta barat
west jakarta city
jakarta
indonesia
outdoors
garden
arbour
plant
Public domain images
Related collections
Memories of europe
76 photos
· Curated by Liz H
europe
building
HD City Wallpapers
Of Blue
48 photos
· Curated by Jess La Tribu
HD Blue Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Commerce Vs Architecture
73 photos
· Curated by Gareth Bedford
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers