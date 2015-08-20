Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Will Langenberg
wlangenberg
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
surrealism photo of white house surrounded by sand
Lifeguard station on beach
A map marker
Santa Monica, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
art
clouds
night
grey
purple
sand
storm
connect
tower
ripple
dark clouds
cable
hut
footprints
tide
white building
cloudscape
united states
santa monica
Historical images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20