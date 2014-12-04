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James Pritchett
thehungryjpeg
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surfer walking on body of water during daytime
Surfer in the ocean
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 4, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
blue
summer
hot
sport
grey
waves
rock
sunshine
rocks
palm
coast
break
spray
cliffs
sporty
splashing
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