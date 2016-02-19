Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Carissa Gan
carissagan
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Food & Drink
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
sunny side-up egg on white ceramic plate beside stainless steel butter knife and fork
Table of food and cutlery
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 19, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T2i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
breakfast
tomato
eggs
egg
knife
plate
brunch
spinach
dining
toast
fork
sausage
napkin
cutlery
crepe
utensils
poached eggs
cooked breakfast
big breakfast
Royalty-free images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20