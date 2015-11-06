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Justin Luebke
jluebke
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sunlight beaming from mountain top to body of water
Sun shining on a lake
A map marker
Diablo Lake, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
sun
light
trees
cloud
grey
lake
calm
mountain range
outdoors
greenery
pond
serene
washington
idyllic
united states
diablo lake
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