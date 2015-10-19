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corina ardeleanu
corina
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sun shining over snow
Under a pale winter sun
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
winter
sun
snow
plant
desert
cloud
grass
grey
field
sand
sunshine
silhouette
winter landscape
cold
sunny
frozen
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