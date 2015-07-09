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Peter Geo
petergeokent
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Sun shines over tall prairie grass at golden hour
Countryside Golden Hour
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, DSC-RX100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sun
beauty
grass
agriculture
field
plants
sunshine
brown
sunlight
farming
crop
harvest
dusk
seed
stem
closeup
tall grass
reed
filed
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