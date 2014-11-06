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James Pritchett
thehungryjpeg
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sun lighting grass field
Glowing meadow in summer
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 6, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
sunset
summer
land
sun
plant
gold
sun rise
field
plants
brown
countryside
sunlight
gold background
meadow
gold wallpaper
golden
shine
day
stem
Public domain images
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