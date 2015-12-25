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Daniel Ruyter
dbruyter
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Sun behind tree branches in Crescent City
Branches obscuring the sun
A map marker
Crescent City, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 25, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SAMSUNG, NX500
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
sunset
blue
green
sun
grey
smoke
fog
silhouette
sunlight
florida
moss
bright
dust
frost
branch
branches
willow
peek
united states
Historical images
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