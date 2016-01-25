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sugar glazed waffle topped with cream
Waffles and Coffee
A map marker
508 Moss Ln E, Manchester, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 25, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
coffee
home
desert
wood
grey
table
dessert
breakfast
meal
cream
sweet
table top
waffle
fork
wooden
tray
sweet treat
treat
food flatlay
Creative Commons images
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