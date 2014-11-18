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Jeff Sheldon
ugmonk
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succulent plants in clear glass terrarium
Succulents in a terrarium
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 18, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GF1
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
plant
garden
plants
glass
cactus
greenery
macro
vase
bowl
growing
vegetation
succulent
succulents
terrarium
topiary
glass bowl
flower
home
website
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