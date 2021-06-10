Go to Roger Starnes Sr's profile
@rstar50
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D80
Free to use under the Unsplash License

First Tiger Lilies of the Season

Related collections

Austria
140 photos · Curated by Paul Gilmore
austria
outdoor
hiking
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking