Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ionut Gaspar
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Christmas Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
ornament
Related collections
Journey
88 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
journey
road
outdoor
Blue
104 photos · Curated by Modo Studio
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Beautiful Blur
4,523 photos · Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Beautiful Pictures & Images
Blur Backgrounds
outdoor