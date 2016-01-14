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strawberry, fig, and green fig on display
market fruits
A map marker
Seattle, United States
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Published on
January 14, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
blue
green
fruit
red
purple
strawberry
market
brown
box
vegetable
farmers market
strawberries
berries
snack
fig
figs
picking fruit
strawberrys
seattle
Public domain images
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