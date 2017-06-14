Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Whitney Wright
whitney_wright
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Food & Drink
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
strawberries and grapes
Fresh Cheese Board
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 14, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flowers
food
fruit
red
purple
strawberry
food photography
strawberries
buffet
flatlay
foodie
crackers
beautiful food
colorful food
cheese plate
food photographer
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20