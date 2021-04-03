Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jexo
@jexo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 3, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T20
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Note-taking is an important part of the creative process.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
writting
journal
journaling
design thinking
monstera
ideas
creative thinking
notepad
plants
work
deep thoughts
makers
remote work
Creative Images
notes
notebook
studying
desk
thoughts
HD Design Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Put it down
11 photos
· Curated by Sherri Williams
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Best Stone Pictures & Images
KOE
54 photos
· Curated by Dominik Heilig
koe
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
Bbjk Stuff
19 photos
· Curated by ditziie carol
journaling
journal
text