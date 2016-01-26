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Erol Ahmed
erol
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stony mountain covered in white snow
Snowy mountain in the sun
A map marker
Jungfrau, Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland
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Published on
January 26, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
snow
hiking
sunlight
mountain range
outdoors
cold
climbing
alps
snowy mountain
trail
mountain climbing
scene
peak
mountain top
mountain camp
switzerland
ice
glacier
lauterbrunnen
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