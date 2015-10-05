Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Sven van der Pluijm
svenson
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
stones in body of water
Rocky bottom
A map marker
Yosemite National Park, Verenigde Staten
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
spring
grey
lake
camping
fishing
brown
rocks
crystal
hike
clear
serene
swim
small
still
smooth
pebbles
big
wet
slippery
shallow
Free images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20