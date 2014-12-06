Cold fall weather of 2015, I’ve decided to go outside and turn on my camera. As I always wonder around and take photos of what catches my senses, I take a picture of this cut up wood. This wood is from a tree we cut that stood infront of our house. I remember my father during summer cutting up the wood into small pieces so we could use it for grilling or relaxing fire pit nights with friends. This is also my first try with Unsplash and I guess it worked! Thank you Unsplash!