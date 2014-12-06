Download free
stock of fireplace
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial

stock of fireplace

Cold fall weather of 2015, I’ve decided to go outside and turn on my camera. As I always wonder around and take photos of what catches my senses, I take a picture of this cut up wood. This wood is from a tree we cut that stood infront of our house. I remember my father during summer cutting up the wood into small pieces so we could use it for grilling or relaxing fire pit nights with friends. This is also my first try with Unsplash and I guess it worked! Thank you Unsplash!

A map markerNew Jersey, Colonia, United States
Calendar outlinedPublished on CameraNIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
SafetyFree to use under the Unsplash License
logHd grey wallpaperspilecoloniaunited statesnew jerseyWinter images & picturescoldwooden deckwoodenwooden pileTree images & picturesgraylogsstackedcold tonesfellingwoodpilewarmthrockCreative Commons images

Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related collections

Advent
35 photos · Curated by Josh byers
adventChristmas imagesHd holiday wallpapers