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steak with vegetables on plate
Steak Dinner for Two
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Published on
January 16, 2016 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
dinner
food photography
vegetable
meat
meal
carrot
plate
lamb
menu
beef
dish
feast
gourmet
spring onion
plant
pottery
steak
vase
potted plant
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