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Bryce Barker
fortheloveofbry5tahh
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Statue of Liberty at daytime
She’s so beautiful
A map marker
Statue of Liberty National Monument, New York, United States
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Published on
March 13, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-6000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
new york
grey
blue sky
new york city
statue of liberty
freedom
statue
sculpture
united states
immigration
manhattan
liberty
united state
american flag waving
statue of liberty national monument
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