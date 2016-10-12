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Robson Hatsukami Morgan
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starry night sky over the mountain by the glassy lake
Starry sky over mountains
A map marker
Chickenfoot Lake, United States
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Published on
October 12, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
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united states
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