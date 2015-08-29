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Steven Hung
snapholic
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stairs
Stair Symmetry
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
photography
street
grey
industrial
cityscape
stairs
transport
subway
staircase
taipei
metro
terminal
underground
stair
center
symmetrical
stairway
HD Wallpapers
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