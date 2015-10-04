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Joanna Kosinska
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stainless steel scissors on green wheat grass
Craft supplies
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 4, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
art
paper
plant
garden
wood
grey
floral
gardening
wheat
country
craft
pine
create
scissors
crafting
wreath
nest
garland
scissor
burlap
Backgrounds
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