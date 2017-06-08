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Jay Wennington
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stainless steel pool handle
Swimming pool ladder
A map marker
Los Angeles, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 8, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100T
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
blue
summer
pool
swimming pool
swimming
bright
handrail
summer wallpapers
summer backgrounds
swimmingpool
los angeles
united states
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