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Matt Jones
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stainless steel forks and knives on black table
silverware and napkins
A map marker
San Francisco, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dark
restaurant
grey
table
window
dinner
lunch
eating
meal
knife
salt
dining
pepper
eat
diner
fork
seasoning
knives
forks
san francisco
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