Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Jordan Whitt
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
stainless steel espresso maker
Industrial coffee machine
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
grey
coffee shop
coffee cup
shop
drinks
machine
espresso
mug
objects
coffee machine
coffee bar
expresso
steamer
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20