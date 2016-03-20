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Jeremy Thomas
jeremythomasphoto
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stack rock on seashore
Pebble tower
A map marker
Ventura, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 20, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T4i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
blue
trees
shadow
rock
wave
balance
stone
sunlight
rocks
stones
stack
shore
pebble
stone wallpaper
shallow depth of field
cairn
formation
united states
High resolution images
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