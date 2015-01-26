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Alex Jones
alexjones
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stack of firewoods
Dark brown firewood texture
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
texture
pattern
wood
Stock Photos & Images
stack
wooden
log
bark
cut
firewood
logs
pile
planks
wood pile
stacked
wood stack
background
pebble
lumber
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