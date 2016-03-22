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Nick Tong
thenickt16
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stack of balance stones under white clouds
Pebble Stack
A map marker
Joshua Tree National Park, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 22, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
clouds
desert
sand
rock
balance
stone
brown
beige
rocks
cliff
palm
sunny
stack
pebble
outback
cairn
pile
united states
joshua tree national park
Public domain images
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