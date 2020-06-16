Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Cookie the Pom
@cookiethepom
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 16, 2020
Canon EOS 500D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
wrist
hand
accessories
accessory
bracelet
jewelry
People Images & Pictures
human
Free images
Related collections
hands&flowers
50 photos
· Curated by Nadezhda Zhukova
hand
Flower Images
plant
Namustechko
118 photos
· Curated by Anna Pasichna
namustechko
accessory
human
Color Theory
42 photos
· Curated by Jeehyun Chang
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers