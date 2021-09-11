Go to Stefan Schauberger's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Bühlertal, Deutschland
Published on Canon, EOS R5
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

bühlertal
deutschland
harvest
pinot noir
winery
wine
Nature Images
outdoors
farm
countryside
rural
vineyard
People Images & Pictures
human
plant
vegetation
female
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Spiritual
140 photos · Curated by Ben White
spiritual
People Images & Pictures
church
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking