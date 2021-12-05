Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
shri
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
New York, NY, USA
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
The Sauce | 02
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
New York Pictures & Images
ny
usa
ketchup
food photo
food and drink
product photography
product shot
food_photography
food preparation
sauces
saucer
hot sauce
chinese food
asian food
chow mein
food market
products
beer
alcohol
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Two's a Crowd
353 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
two
People Images & Pictures
friend
View Angle
116 photos · Curated by Yienlong Mn
view
angle
building
sky
157 photos · Curated by rebelsinceday1
HD Sky Wallpapers
Star Images
outdoor