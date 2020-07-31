Go to Wolfgang Hasselmann's profile
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
honeybee perched on purple flower in close up photography during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Nature
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Grey Wallpapers
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
apidae
insect
Bee Pictures & Images
honey bee
plant
Flower Images
blossom
lupin
bumblebee
lavender
Free images

Related collections

Free bokeh pictures , Beautiful blur
1,358 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
bokeh
plant
blossom
Free close up, macro pictures
2,027 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
plant
Nature
521 photos · Curated by Elissa Boswell
Nature Images
plant
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking