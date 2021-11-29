Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Riccardo Gazzin
@riccardogazzin
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
--
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
imperfect symmetry
Related tags
fern
ferns
nature images
Nature Backgrounds
details
HD Forest Wallpapers
plants wallpaper
autumn forest
autumn nature
plant
Dinosaur Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
reptile
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #112: Scott Harrison
8 photos
· Curated by Scott Harrison
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
rock
Monumental
21 photos
· Curated by Mike Petrucci
monumental
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Still Waters
122 photos
· Curated by Sharon Scott
still water
lake
reflection